Flight attendant suspended over improper social media post

China's largest budget carrier Spring Airlines has suspended a flight attendant over improper social media posts.

The flight attendant posted a picture of a cup of coffee in the cabin and wrote: "It seems like everyone can take an airplane now," referring to passengers as "idiots," on the lifestyle social media platform Xiaohongshu (Red) on July 19.

Spring Airlines responded to media inquiries that the flight attendant has been grounded. She will receive punishment according to company rules.