21,000 online accounts closed, suspended for rumormongering in China

China's public security authorities have closed or suspended more than 21,000 online accounts involved in rumormongering as a nationwide campaign has come to a close.

The authorities have cracked more than 2,300 cases and removed over 705,000 pieces of fake information during a 100-day campaign to crack down on online rumormongering, the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) said at a press conference on Friday.

More than 620 suspects in over 130 cases were captured for online trolling, according to the MPS.

The campaign was aimed at fostering a healthy cyberspace environment, the MPS said.