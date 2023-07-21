﻿
News / Nation

No staff of China's Consulate-General in Odessa hurt in nearby explosion: spokesperson

The staff of China's Consulate-General in Odessa had long left the premises and no one was hurt, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.
The staff of China's Consulate-General in Odessa had long left the premises and no one was hurt, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

The spokesperson made the remarks when asked on China's Consulate-General in Odessa being shaken by Russian airstrike on Ukraine.

The spokesperson said that an explosion happened near China's Consulate-General in Odessa, and the blast wave shook off parts of the wall surface and windowpanes.

The spokesperson said that China is closely following the developments and staying in touch with the parties concerned.

"We will take all measures necessary to keep Chinese institutions and nationals safe in Ukraine," the spokesperson said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
