Exhausted camels leave tourists stranded in Gansu deserts

Camels that ferry tourists in a popular attraction in Gansu refused to work on Wednesday due to exhaustion, sparking a dispute between the operators and the tourist attraction.
Imaginechina

Riding camels is a popular attraction in the deserts in Gansu.

Camels that ferry tourists in a popular attraction in China's Gansu Province refused to work on Wednesday due to exhaustion, sparking a dispute between the operators and the tourist attraction.

According to a video posted by a tourist on July 19, the camels in the Mingshashan scenic area stopped working and left tourists stranded.

One tourist said he paid 100 yuan (US$14) for a 50-minute ride, but was forced to hike up and down on foot when the camels quit.

A source familiar with the matter said that more than 1,000 camels were in operation at the Dunes.

The scenic area cited "environmental management and safety considerations" for the stoppage. The scenic area has refunded tickets for affected tourists.

The spokesperson also mentioned that the scenic area receives 20,000 to 30,000 tourists per day and that more than a thousand camels experienced fatigue during the recent hot weather and high tourism season.

"If tourists really want to ride camels, we will recommend that they go to nearby camping sites," the spokesperson added.

At present, the 1,000 camels have been returned to work as usual, according to the spokesperson.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
