﻿
News / Nation

China announces steps to boost sales of cars, electronics

Reuters
  12:47 UTC+8, 2023-07-21       0
Regions will be encouraged to increase annual car purchase quotas and efforts will be made to support sales of second-hand vehicles.
Reuters
  12:47 UTC+8, 2023-07-21       0

Chinese authorities announced a raft of measures on Friday to help boost sales of automobiles and electronics, and warned local governments from rolling out policies that would fuel vicious competition.

Regions will be encouraged to increase annual car purchase quotas and efforts will be made to support sales of second-hand vehicles, said the statement on automobile consumption published by 13 government agencies including the top economic planner National Development and Reform Commission.

"Localities must not roll out protectionist policies and avoid vicious competition," the statement said.

A separate statement on supporting sales of electronics products said authorities would encourage scientific research institutes and market entities to actively apply domestic artificial intelligence (AI) technology to improve intelligence levels of electronic products.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     