Heavy rains, flooding in China's Chongqing

Xinhua
  14:08 UTC+8, 2023-07-21       0
Rainstorms have battered southwest China's Chongqing Municipality since Thursday, leading to flooding in many parts of the city.
Imaginechina

Chongqing is hit by heavy rainstorms on July 21, 2023.

Rainstorms have battered southwest China's Chongqing Municipality since Thursday, leading to flooding in many parts of the city and a partial collapse of the wall of an ancient city gate, local authorities said Friday.

Statistics from the meteorological department showed that between 7am Thursday and 7am Friday, 253 hydrological monitoring stations in 27 districts and counties in Chongqing recorded torrential rains, with the highest hourly rainfall reaching 100.3 mm.

At 7 am Friday, the wall of the city's ancient Tongyuan Gate in Yuzhong District partially collapsed due to heavy rains.

The city's flood control and drought relief authorities have initiated a Level IV emergency response to flooding.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
