China to resume unilateral visa-free entry policy for Brunei citizens: embassy

The Chinese embassy in Brunei issued a statement on Sunday announcing the resumption of the unilateral visa-free policy for Brunei citizens.
The Chinese embassy in Brunei issued a statement on Sunday announcing the resumption of the unilateral visa-free policy for Brunei citizens, which was previously suspended due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

The statement said that starting from July 26, the Chinese government will resume the 15-day visa-free entry policy for Brunei citizens holding ordinary passports to go to China for business, travel and tourism, visiting relatives and friends, and transit.

According to the notice, Brunei citizens who have previously been issued visas to China will continue to have their visas valid. Visa applications accepted by the embassy will continue to be processed.

Currently, Chinese citizens holding ordinary passports can apply for visas on arrival at all border checkpoints of entry, including Brunei International Airport, for a stay of 14 days.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
