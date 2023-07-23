﻿
Over 40,000 passengers cross border via China-Laos Railway

The China-Laos Railway that started cross-border passenger services in April had transported 41,735 passengers as of Saturday, when it marked the 100th day of operation.
On this railway, a train departing from Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, travels at a speed of up to 160 km per hour through mountains and valleys. The trip from Kunming to the Lao capital of Vientiane takes 10 and a half hours to complete, including the time spent on going through customs.

The Mohan checkpoint on China's border with Laos tallied that as of Saturday, 200 train trips had been provided by the railway, serving 41,735 passengers from 49 countries and regions.

Among the total, the number of inbound passengers was 12.2 percent more than that of outbound passengers, reaching 22,066, with 54 percent of them being tourists.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
