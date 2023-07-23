Gym ceiling collapse traps over ten people

Eight people had been pulled out as of 5:30pm Sunday after the ceiling structure of a school gymnasium collapsed and trapped over ten people in Qiqihar.

Ti Gong

The collapse of the ceiling structure was reported at 2:56pm Sunday, according to the provincial fire and rescue department. Search and rescue operations are in full swing at the gymnasium covering about 1,200 square meters at the No. 34 Middle School in Longsha District.

The gymnasium's walls have a grid structure, and the ceiling is made of concrete slabs. Further investigations are still ongoing.