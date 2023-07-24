Construction company held accountable for gym roof collapse that killed 11 at Qiqihar school

Several people accountable in the collapse of a gym at No. 34 Middle School in Qiqihar on Sunday, which claimed eleven lives, have been held.

Officials held several people accountable involved in the collapse of a gym at No. 34 Middle School in Qiqihar on Sunday, which claimed eleven lives and left several families devastated.

According to Qiqihar city leaders at a press conference, the gym collapse was the most severe safety incident in the city's recent history.

Qiqihar's Party Secretary and Mayor, Shen Hongyu, expressed deep regret and sorrow regarding the tragedy.

An initial investigation revealed that a construction company working on an adjacent building had illegally placed a pile of perlite on the roof of the gym, causing excessive load on the roof. The heavy rainfall only exacerbated the situation, leading to the collapse of the structure.



The authorities have taken the company's management and supervisors responsible for overlooking safety regulations into custody.

Prosecutors have initiated criminal proceedings against them.

Teachers and students who were training for volleyball were among the victims.