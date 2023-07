From July 27 to 28, President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games in Chengdu.

From July 27 to 28, President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games in Chengdu and hold a welcome banquet and bilateral events for foreign leaders attending the opening ceremony and visiting China, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Monday.