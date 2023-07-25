China lays out tasks for deepening reform of medical, healthcare systems in H2

The Chinese government has announced key tasks for deepening the reform of medical and healthcare systems for the second half of the year.

The Chinese government has announced key tasks for deepening the reform of medical and healthcare systems for the second half of the year.

The tasks include expanding the availability of quality medical resources and ensuring they are evenly distributed among regions, and deepening reform of public hospitals to ensure that they truly serve the public interest, according to a document jointly issued by government departments, including the National Health Commission.

The country will also promote the orderly linking up of medical insurance programs at different levels, advance reform and innovative development in the field of medicine, improve the public health system, and build up the ranks of medical and healthcare personnel, according to the document.