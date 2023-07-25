﻿
News / Nation

China lays out tasks for deepening reform of medical, healthcare systems in H2

Xinhua
  17:49 UTC+8, 2023-07-25       0
The Chinese government has announced key tasks for deepening the reform of medical and healthcare systems for the second half of the year.
Xinhua
  17:49 UTC+8, 2023-07-25       0

The Chinese government has announced key tasks for deepening the reform of medical and healthcare systems for the second half of the year.

The tasks include expanding the availability of quality medical resources and ensuring they are evenly distributed among regions, and deepening reform of public hospitals to ensure that they truly serve the public interest, according to a document jointly issued by government departments, including the National Health Commission.

The country will also promote the orderly linking up of medical insurance programs at different levels, advance reform and innovative development in the field of medicine, improve the public health system, and build up the ranks of medical and healthcare personnel, according to the document.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     