East China city to launch passenger flight route to Singapore

A new international passenger flight route will be launched on August 14, connecting Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, and Singapore, according to Hefei Xinqiao International Airport.

China Eastern Airlines will operate two flights a week on each route. The outbound flights will depart from Hefei every Monday and Friday, while the inbound flights will run every Tuesday and Saturday.

The route will be serviced by Airbus A320neo aircraft, known for their environmentally friendly features and reduced noise compared to the Airbus A320.

The new route will help build an "air bridge" for economic and cultural exchanges and cooperation between Hefei and Singapore, the airport said.