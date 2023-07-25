Wang Yi stresses efforts to enhance cooperation with Russia

Wang said China-Russia relations have withstood the test of international changes and become more mature, resilient and vigorous.

Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, met with Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, on Monday.

During the meeting, Wang said China-Russia relations have withstood the test of international changes and become more mature, resilient and vigorous.

China is willing to further strengthen strategic communication with Russia, enhance strategic mutual trust, deepen the synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and the Eurasian Economic Union, and intensify coordination and cooperation at the bilateral, regional and international levels, Wang said.

"We should work together to oppose hegemonic and high-handed acts, enrich the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era, and inject new impetus into a multi-polar world and democratization of international relations," said Wang.

Stressing that the BRICS countries are all major emerging markets and developing countries that play important roles in the world, Wang hailed BRICS cooperation in recent years with both practical outcomes and institutional progress. BRICS is an acronym for five emerging economies — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

China is ready to work closely with Russia and other BRICS countries to further strengthen BRICS cooperation in a bid to safeguard the common interests of developing countries, Wang said.

Patrushev said Russia is willing to strengthen strategic communication with China, expand practical cooperation, and deepen coordination and cooperation within the frameworks, including BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, to inject more stability into a volatile world.

The two sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues of common concern.