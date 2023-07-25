﻿
News / Nation

PLA garrison in Hong Kong organizes joint patrol

Xinhua
  09:01 UTC+8, 2023-07-25       0
The Hong Kong Garrison of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Monday mobilized some of its army, naval and air forces to conduct a joint patrol.
Xinhua
  09:01 UTC+8, 2023-07-25       0
PLA garrison in Hong Kong organizes joint patrol
Xinhua

A flag-raising ceremony during the open-day event at a PLA Hong Kong Garrison barrack in Hong Kong on July 1, 2023.

The Hong Kong Garrison of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Monday mobilized some of its army, naval and air forces to conduct a joint patrol, focusing on training the troops' combat capability of rapid planning, emergency response, special situation handling, and joint operations.

The joint patrol involved high-mobility infantry, ships, helicopters and other units of the armed forces, which was carried out under real combat conditions.

The training mainly included setting up command posts, joint naval and air patrols, interception and verification, elimination of infiltrating enemies, and emergency evacuation of the wounded, which has effectively improved the troops' capability of joint operations.

During the course of the joint patrol, the participating troops strictly complied with the laws and regulations of Hong Kong's waterway, port and aviation management, and notified in advance the relevant departments of the government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     