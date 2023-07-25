﻿
News / Nation

China's top legislature holds session, foreign minister, central bank governor appointed

Xinhua
  19:07 UTC+8, 2023-07-25       0
China's top legislature voted to appoint Wang Yi as foreign minister and Pan Gongsheng as central bank governor, as it convened a session on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  19:07 UTC+8, 2023-07-25       0

China's top legislature voted to appoint Wang Yi as foreign minister and Pan Gongsheng as central bank governor, as it convened a session on Tuesday.

Qin Gang was removed from the post of foreign minister he concurrently held; Yi Gang was removed from the post of governor of the People's Bank of China, according to a decision adopted at the fourth session of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress.

President Xi Jinping signed a presidential order to effectuate the decision.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the session, which opened on Tuesday morning.

A draft amendment to the Criminal Law was reviewed at the session.

The amendment focuses on better implementing the Party Central Committee's principles and policies regarding the fight against corruption and the protection of private enterprises in accordance with the law.

It refines stipulations concerning the crime of offering bribes as well as corruption conducted by private enterprise personnel.

On Tuesday afternoon, Zhao presided over a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee before the closing meeting of the session.

The closing meeting, attended by 169 members of the NPC Standing Committee, approved the personnel appointments and removals.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Guo Jiayi
Bank of China
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     