﻿
News / Nation

East China's Fujian ups emergency response as Typhoon Doksuri approaches

Xinhua
  08:54 UTC+8, 2023-07-25       0
East China's Fujian Province has upgraded its typhoon emergency response to Level III, the third-highest level, as Typhoon Doksuri moves closer.
Xinhua
  08:54 UTC+8, 2023-07-25       0
East China's Fujian ups emergency response as Typhoon Doksuri approaches
Imaginechina

Fishing boats return to the harbor in Taizhou City, Zhejiang Province, on July 23, 2023, as Typhoon Doksuri approaches.

East China's Fujian Province has upgraded its typhoon emergency response to Level III, the third-highest level, as Typhoon Doksuri moves closer.

The provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters raised the response level at 6pm Monday.

According to the country's central meteorological observatory, Typhoon Doksuri formed in waters east of the Philippines early on Friday and grew into a strong typhoon at 8am on Monday.

The meteorological department has predicted that Doksuri will move northwest at a speed of 10 to 15 kilometers per hour. It is expected to land between the south-central coast of Fujian Province and the eastern coast of Guangdong Province on Friday morning, and may develop into a super typhoon upon landing.

Both Fujian and Guangdong are expecting Doksuri to bring sustained strong winds and rainfall, according to forecasts.

Authorities across Fujian are following the development of the typhoon closely and taking a series of precautions. Fishing boats have been asked to return to port and preparations have been made to guard against secondary disasters such as mountain torrents, floods and landslides.

The provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters in Guangdong also raised its typhoon emergency response to Level IV at 10 pm Monday. Local authorities issued early warning information to the public on Monday, warning ships and workers operating in nearby seas to return to ports in time to take shelter.

China has a four-tier flood-control emergency response system, with Level I being the most urgent response.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     