East China's Fujian ups emergency response as Typhoon Doksuri approaches

East China's Fujian Province has upgraded its typhoon emergency response to Level III, the third-highest level, as Typhoon Doksuri moves closer.

Imaginechina

The provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters raised the response level at 6pm Monday.

According to the country's central meteorological observatory, Typhoon Doksuri formed in waters east of the Philippines early on Friday and grew into a strong typhoon at 8am on Monday.

The meteorological department has predicted that Doksuri will move northwest at a speed of 10 to 15 kilometers per hour. It is expected to land between the south-central coast of Fujian Province and the eastern coast of Guangdong Province on Friday morning, and may develop into a super typhoon upon landing.

Both Fujian and Guangdong are expecting Doksuri to bring sustained strong winds and rainfall, according to forecasts.

Authorities across Fujian are following the development of the typhoon closely and taking a series of precautions. Fishing boats have been asked to return to port and preparations have been made to guard against secondary disasters such as mountain torrents, floods and landslides.

The provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters in Guangdong also raised its typhoon emergency response to Level IV at 10 pm Monday. Local authorities issued early warning information to the public on Monday, warning ships and workers operating in nearby seas to return to ports in time to take shelter.

China has a four-tier flood-control emergency response system, with Level I being the most urgent response.