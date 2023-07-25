﻿
Xi stresses high-quality development of armed forces with high-level governance

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has stressed promoting high-quality development of the armed forces with high-level governance.

Xi presided over a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on Monday.

The session was convened ahead of China's Army Day, which falls on August 1. The day was designated to commemorate the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).

Describing strengthening all-around military governance as a profound change in the CPC's military governance philosophy and methods, Xi emphasized its crucial role in modernizing China's system and capacity for governance.

Xi demanded efforts in building a modern governance system for the armed forces to provide a strong guarantee for achieving the goals for the PLA centenary.

It is essential to recognize the significance of strengthening all-around military governance, as the PLA, amid rapid advances in global sci-tech revolutions and profound changes in military affairs, is at a crucial juncture in its drive to achieve the goals for its centenary, Xi said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
