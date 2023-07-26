﻿
China urges Japan to stop playing with fire on Taiwan question: spokesperson

Xinhua
  09:05 UTC+8, 2023-07-26
China urges Japan to stop playing with fire on the Taiwan question, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday when responding to Taiwan-related remarks by a Japanese incumbent high-level official.

Mao said that Taiwan is China's territory and the Taiwan question is purely China's internal affair, which brooks no interference by any external force.

Mao said the remarks of the incumbent high-level official of Japan's defence department constitute blatant interference in China's internal affairs in disregard of the basic norms governing international relations and the principles set out in the four political documents between China and Japan and have a damaging effect on the political foundation of China-Japan relations.

China strongly disapproves of and firmly opposes this and has made serious demarches to Japan, Mao said.

For half a century, Japan exercised colonial rule over Taiwan and committed notorious crimes to the Chinese people, Mao said, adding that given the grave historical responsibilities Japan bears for those crimes, it is all the more important for Japan to act prudently and draw lessons from the history.

Mao stressed that the complete reunification of the motherland is the common aspiration of all the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation and an unstoppable historical trend.

"No one shall underestimate the strong resolve, will and capability of the Chinese people to defend the nation's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the spokesperson said.

"We urge Japan to stop playing with fire on the Taiwan question. Those who play with fire will eventually get burnt," Mao said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
