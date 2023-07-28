﻿
News / Nation

Typhoon Doksuri makes landfall in southeast China

Xinhua
  10:49 UTC+8, 2023-07-28       0
Typhoon Doksuri, the fifth typhoon of this year, made landfall in southeast China's Fujian Province on Friday morning, bringing with it powerful winds and heavy rain.
Xinhua
  10:49 UTC+8, 2023-07-28       0

Typhoon Doksuri, the fifth typhoon of this year, made landfall in east China's Fujian Province on Friday morning, bringing with it powerful winds and heavy rain.

The typhoon landed in coastal areas of Jinjiang City at around 9:55 a.m., producing gales of up to 50 meters per second near its center, according to the Fujian provincial meteorological bureau.

As of Friday morning, more than 416,000 people in Fujian had been evacuated to safe places, and another 30,000-plus personnel, including those involved in mariculture, had gone ashore, according to the provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters.

Over 800 ships of various types had returned to ports. A total of 463 tourist sites, 11,624 construction sites and 202 port terminals had been closed, while all 89 passenger ferry routes had been suspended, the headquarters said.

Fujian maintained its Level-I emergency response for the typhoon and heavy rain on Friday. Several coastal cities, such as Xiamen, Quanzhou and Zhangzhou, have shut businesses, factories and schools.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     