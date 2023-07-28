Typhoon Doksuri makes landfall in southeast China

Typhoon Doksuri, the fifth typhoon of this year, made landfall in southeast China's Fujian Province on Friday morning, bringing with it powerful winds and heavy rain.

Typhoon Doksuri, the fifth typhoon of this year, made landfall in east China's Fujian Province on Friday morning, bringing with it powerful winds and heavy rain.

The typhoon landed in coastal areas of Jinjiang City at around 9:55 a.m., producing gales of up to 50 meters per second near its center, according to the Fujian provincial meteorological bureau.

As of Friday morning, more than 416,000 people in Fujian had been evacuated to safe places, and another 30,000-plus personnel, including those involved in mariculture, had gone ashore, according to the provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters.

Over 800 ships of various types had returned to ports. A total of 463 tourist sites, 11,624 construction sites and 202 port terminals had been closed, while all 89 passenger ferry routes had been suspended, the headquarters said.

Fujian maintained its Level-I emergency response for the typhoon and heavy rain on Friday. Several coastal cities, such as Xiamen, Quanzhou and Zhangzhou, have shut businesses, factories and schools.