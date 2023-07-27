Marriage of mentally challenged couple sparks controversy

The couple, dressed in casual clothing instead of wedding attire, was seen being forced to perform bowing rituals under the guidance of a woman.

A video depicting a mentally challenged couple's arranged wedding has sparked controversies online.

The couple, dressed in casual clothing instead of wedding attire, was seen being forced to perform bowing rituals under the guidance of a woman, while firecrackers surrounded them.

The authenticity of the couple's consent came under question, prompting criticism from viewers. Observers noted that the couple appeared unaware of the significance of the ceremony, with some commenting on the bride's attire, simply a T-shirt.

Initially posted with the approval of the groom's family, the video was later taken down due to the trouble it caused to the couple's families.

The local civil affairs bureau in Lixin County, Anhui Province, where the video was filmed, has initiated an investigation to ascertain the legitimacy of the marriage. Officials confirmed that both individuals are of legal age.

According to local marriage registration protocols, individuals suffering from mental illnesses must have their lawful guardians present during registration.

Furthermore, they must demonstrate the ability to comprehend and take responsibility for their actions. If individuals exhibit an inability to do so, they are not eligible for marriage registration.

A source revealed that both the groom and bride were born in 2004 and suffer from level-two mental and intellectual disabilities, respectively.

A legal expert, Zhang Yan, stated that people with level-two mental and intellectual disabilities are ineligible for marriage registration, and any existing marriage will be nullified according to the law.