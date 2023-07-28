﻿
News / Nation

China renews most severe alert for Typhoon Doksuri

Xinhua
  11:41 UTC+8, 2023-07-28       0
China's national observatory on Friday renewed a red alert for Typhoon Doksuri, the most severe warning in its four-tier warning system.
Xinhua
  11:41 UTC+8, 2023-07-28       0

China's national observatory on Friday renewed a red alert for Typhoon Doksuri, the most severe warning in its four-tier warning system, as the fifth typhoon of this year is expected to bring gales and heavy rain to the eastern and southern parts of the country.

The typhoon landed in coastal areas of Jinjiang City in southeast China's Fujian Province at around 9:55 a.m. Friday, bringing gales of up to 50 meters per second near its center.

Doksuri is expected to move northwestward, gradually weakening in intensity.

Some coastal areas around the Bashi Channel, the South China Sea, the Taiwan Strait, as well as coastal regions of Taiwan, Fujian, Zhejiang and Guangdong, among others, will experience gales from Friday morning to 8 a.m. Saturday, according to the center.

During this period, parts of the provincial-regions of Jiangsu, Anhui, Zhejiang, Fujian, Jiangxi and Taiwan will experience heavy rain and some areas in Zhejiang and Fujian will see heavy downpours of 250 to 280 mm, the center said.

The meteorological center has issued an advisory suspending both indoor and outdoor gatherings, as well as dangerous outdoor operations, and recommended the timely transfer of people living in vulnerable housing.

It has also called for emergency typhoon preparations and precautions against possible geological disasters.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system for typhoons, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

The Ministry of Transport has activated a level-one typhoon response, the highest of its kind.

As of 8 a.m. Friday, there had been no reports of highway water damage caused by the typhoon or large-scale traffic congestion, said the ministry.

All expressways in Xiamen, Zhangzhou and Quanzhou in Fujian Province have been temporarily closed, the ministry said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Shi Jingyun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     