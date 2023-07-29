How to escape the hustle and bustle of city

Here is an invitation from four provinces in China to appreciate the beauty of nature along with culture and history.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Are you planning travel to escape the hustle and bustle of the city? Here is an invitation from four provinces in China to appreciate the beauty of nature along with culture and history.

A 1,995-kilometer "tourism avenue," Union Route 95, stringing nine 5A (China's top grade) and 87 4A tourist attractions spanning four cities in the four provinces was unveiled on Saturday in Shanghai. It's especially suitable for self-driving tour.

The avenue is part of the Union Garden, an interprovincial scenic area involving four cities – Quzhou in Zhejiang Province, Huangshan in Anhui Province, Nanping in Fujian Province, and Shangrao in Jiangxi Province. It boasts rich tourist resources, magnificent and enchanting landscapes and profound culture and history.

Covering 68,000 square kilometers, it is home to nine 5A tourist attractions such as the famed Yellow Mountain scenic area and the world cultural heritage villages of Xidi and Hongcun, Mount Wuyi, Jiangwan Ancient Village in Wuyuan scenic area, and Mount Sanqing, a renowned Taoist mountain.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Among these, there are five UNESCO World Heritage sites, and the region is being developed into a world-class tourist attraction.

Nearly 100 tourism packages have been developed and released based on the route.

Four routes were released during a promotion event in Shanghai on Saturday, taking residents in the Yangtze River Delta region to enjoy the breathtaking natural scenery of the region.

Moreover, 28 major attractions in the Union Garden such as Mount Wuyi, Yulian Waterfall scenic area, Mount Jianglang, Longyou Grotto, and Poyang Lake National Wetland Park will open free to residents of Shanghai between August 1 and September 15.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Four recommended routes of Union Garden

Route 1: Yellow Mountain – Huashan Cave – Mount Gexian – Mount Wuyi

Route 2: Root of Qiantang River – Wangxian Valley – Mount Sanqing – Mount Wuyi drifting – Yellow Mountain

Route 3: Longyou Grotto – Confucian Temple – Mount Jianglang – Mount Qiyun – Guifeng Peak

Route 4: Quzhou Ancient City – Mount Wuyi – Poyang Lake Wetland Park – Hongcun Village – Huizhou Ancient City