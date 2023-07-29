﻿
News / Nation

How to escape the hustle and bustle of city

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:23 UTC+8, 2023-07-29       0
Here is an invitation from four provinces in China to appreciate the beauty of nature along with culture and history.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:23 UTC+8, 2023-07-29       0
How to escape the hustle and bustle of city
Ti Gong

The route

How to escape the hustle and bustle of city
Ti Gong

The Yellow Mountains.

Are you planning travel to escape the hustle and bustle of the city? Here is an invitation from four provinces in China to appreciate the beauty of nature along with culture and history.

A 1,995-kilometer "tourism avenue," Union Route 95, stringing nine 5A (China's top grade) and 87 4A tourist attractions spanning four cities in the four provinces was unveiled on Saturday in Shanghai. It's especially suitable for self-driving tour.

The avenue is part of the Union Garden, an interprovincial scenic area involving four cities – Quzhou in Zhejiang Province, Huangshan in Anhui Province, Nanping in Fujian Province, and Shangrao in Jiangxi Province. It boasts rich tourist resources, magnificent and enchanting landscapes and profound culture and history.

Covering 68,000 square kilometers, it is home to nine 5A tourist attractions such as the famed Yellow Mountain scenic area and the world cultural heritage villages of Xidi and Hongcun, Mount Wuyi, Jiangwan Ancient Village in Wuyuan scenic area, and Mount Sanqing, a renowned Taoist mountain.

How to escape the hustle and bustle of city
Ti Gong

Mount Jianglang scenic area

How to escape the hustle and bustle of city
Ti Gong

Mist-shrouded Mount Sanqing

Among these, there are five UNESCO World Heritage sites, and the region is being developed into a world-class tourist attraction.

Nearly 100 tourism packages have been developed and released based on the route.

Four routes were released during a promotion event in Shanghai on Saturday, taking residents in the Yangtze River Delta region to enjoy the breathtaking natural scenery of the region.

Moreover, 28 major attractions in the Union Garden such as Mount Wuyi, Yulian Waterfall scenic area, Mount Jianglang, Longyou Grotto, and Poyang Lake National Wetland Park will open free to residents of Shanghai between August 1 and September 15.

How to escape the hustle and bustle of city
Ti Gong

Boating in Mount Wuyi scenic area.

How to escape the hustle and bustle of city
Ti Gong

The route promoted in Shanghai.

Four recommended routes of Union Garden

Route 1: Yellow Mountain – Huashan Cave – Mount Gexian – Mount Wuyi

Route 2: Root of Qiantang River – Wangxian Valley – Mount Sanqing – Mount Wuyi drifting – Yellow Mountain

Route 3: Longyou Grotto – Confucian Temple – Mount Jianglang – Mount Qiyun – Guifeng Peak

Route 4: Quzhou Ancient City – Mount Wuyi – Poyang Lake Wetland Park – Hongcun Village – Huizhou Ancient City

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     