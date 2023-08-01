Datong unveils summer routes for Shanghai residents

A plan to attract 10,000 tourists from Shanghai to travel to Datong was launched in Jing'an District with lucky draws.

The historic city of Datong in north China's Shanxi Province, famous for the treasured Yungang Grottoes, unveiled its summer tourism splendor in Shanghai on Monday.

Datong, a cultural and historic city, was the capital city of the Northern Wei Dynasty (AD 386-534).

It is home to many historical sites and boasts some of China's most valued historical treasures in addition to the Yungang Grottoes, one of the top four grottoes in China and a World Heritage Site. Datong is also home to the Hanging Monastery, a temple built into a cliff; Mount Hengshan, one of the five sacred mountains of Taoism; and the Yingxian Wooden Pagoda, the oldest and tallest surviving wooden pagoda structure in China.

The city is also known as a "foodie's paradise," and chefs from Datong showed off their exquisite skills making daoxiaomian (noodles shaved by knife), a popular flat noodle from Shanxi, in Shanghai.

Datong is full of delicious foods such as mutton and beef dishes and sliced noodles.

Suona (a Chinese double-reed horn) and haozi (labor songs) performances were also staged.

Four popular routes

Culture and History Tour Route 1: Yungang Grottoes – Huayan Temple – Datong Nine-Dragon Screen Wall – Shanhua Temple – Hanging Monastery

Culture and History Tour Route 2: Datong City Wall – Yunlu Street – Confucious' Temple – Huayan Temple – Datong Nine-Dragon Screen Wall – Mingtang Park

Geological Tour Route: Mount Heng – Datong Volcano National Geopark – Datong Clay Forest – Jinhuagong National Mine Park

Education Tour Route: Datong Museum – Datong Volcano National Geopark – Sanggan River Wetland Park – Datong section of Great Wall – Guangling Paper-Cut Museum