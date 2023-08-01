﻿
News / Nation

Datong unveils summer routes for Shanghai residents

Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:10 UTC+8, 2023-08-01
A plan to attract 10,000 tourists from Shanghai to travel to Datong was launched in Jing'an District with lucky draws.
  14:10 UTC+8, 2023-08-01       0
Ti Gong

The Yungang Grottoes are a World Heritage Site.

The historic city of Datong in north China's Shanxi Province, famous for the treasured Yungang Grottoes, unveiled its summer tourism splendor in Shanghai on Monday.

Datong, a cultural and historic city, was the capital city of the Northern Wei Dynasty (AD 386-534).

It is home to many historical sites and boasts some of China's most valued historical treasures in addition to the Yungang Grottoes, one of the top four grottoes in China and a World Heritage Site. Datong is also home to the Hanging Monastery, a temple built into a cliff; Mount Hengshan, one of the five sacred mountains of Taoism; and the Yingxian Wooden Pagoda, the oldest and tallest surviving wooden pagoda structure in China.

Ti Gong

The Hanging Monastery is regarded as a work of art and a marvel of engineering.

The city is also known as a "foodie's paradise," and chefs from Datong showed off their exquisite skills making daoxiaomian (noodles shaved by knife), a popular flat noodle from Shanxi, in Shanghai.

Datong is full of delicious foods such as mutton and beef dishes and sliced noodles.

Suona (a Chinese double-reed horn) and haozi (labor songs) performances were also staged.

Four popular routes

Culture and History Tour Route 1: Yungang Grottoes – Huayan Temple – Datong Nine-Dragon Screen Wall – Shanhua Temple – Hanging Monastery

Culture and History Tour Route 2: Datong City Wall – Yunlu Street – Confucious' Temple – Huayan Temple – Datong Nine-Dragon Screen Wall – Mingtang Park

Geological Tour Route: Mount Heng – Datong Volcano National Geopark – Datong Clay Forest – Jinhuagong National Mine Park

Education Tour Route: Datong Museum – Datong Volcano National Geopark – Sanggan River Wetland Park – Datong section of Great Wall – Guangling Paper-Cut Museum

Ti Gong

A hand-pulled noodles performance.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
