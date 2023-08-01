﻿
Xi orders all-out rescue of people missing, trapped in floods, geological disasters

Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday demanded all-out search and rescue of the people missing or trapped in floods and geological disasters in an instruction on the work regarding flood prevention and disaster relief.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, also demanded efforts to minimize casualties.

Affected by Typhoon Doksuri, extreme rainfall was recorded in north China and the regions along the Yellow and Huaihe rivers, triggering floods and geological disasters and causing heavy casualties in Beijing and Hebei.

It is crucial to ensure medical treatment for the injured and provide comfort to the families of the deceased, Xi said.

Xi urged efforts to make appropriate arrangements for the people affected by the floods and geological disasters, promptly repair damaged infrastructure including transportation, telecommunications and electricity facilities, and restore normal order in work and life as soon as possible.

Xi stressed that relevant authorities must strengthen the monitoring and early warning of floods, focus on crucial locations of flood prevention, and fully implement the measures in flood prevention during the key period from late July to early August.

The safety of the people's lives and properties as well as social stability must be ensured with utmost efforts, Xi said.

