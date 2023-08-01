﻿
Yangtze River Delta records over 1 mln wintering waterfowl

Xinhua
  18:34 UTC+8, 2023-08-01
The results of the first simultaneous survey on wintering waterfowl in the Yangtze River Delta region were released on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Forestry Bureau.
Xinhua
  18:34 UTC+8, 2023-08-01

The results of the first simultaneous survey on wintering waterfowl in the Yangtze River Delta region were released on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Forestry Bureau.

According to the latest survey, 109 waterfowl species with a total population of over 1.15 million have been spotted in the region, stopping there for the winter season.

Among those recorded, 16 species are globally threatened, with two critically endangered, five endangered and nine vulnerable listed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.

In addition, 29 of the species are under key protection in China.

The survey, led by the Shanghai Forestry Bureau, was conducted by over 150 researchers in 19 survey teams in January, covering 118 coastal and inland wetlands in the region.

The Yangtze River Delta region is an important location along the routes of migratory birds over the globe. The relevant information recorded by the survey is expected to provide a scientific basis for further protection of the waterfowl and their habitats and to serve as an example and data support for regional coordination on biodiversity preservation, said the survey team.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Yangtze River
