China allocates 110 mln yuan for disaster relief in Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei

Xinhua
  18:29 UTC+8, 2023-08-01
China has earmarked 110 million yuan (US$15.43 million) to support flood prevention and disaster relief work in Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei.
Xinhua
  18:29 UTC+8, 2023-08-01       0
China allocates 110 mln yuan for disaster relief in Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei
IC

Rescue teams work to move stranded people to safety on August 1 in Beijing.

China has earmarked 110 million yuan (US$15.43 million) to support flood prevention and disaster relief work in Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei, according to the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Emergency Management on Tuesday.

The funds will be used to support emergency rescue work and relief work for people affected by floods, the ministries said.

The finance ministry Monday allocated 842 million funds for disaster prevention and mitigation of the agricultural and water resources sectors in 12 provincial-level regions, including Hebei.

Chinese authorities have launched massive rescue and relief efforts in response to typhoon-induced torrential rains, which have left 11 dead in the national capital Beijing.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
