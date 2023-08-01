China activates highest emergency response level for flooding in Haihe River Basin

China raised the level of its emergency response to flooding in the Haihe River Basin to Level I, the highest level, as flood control work in the area enters a critical stage.

At 11 am Tuesday, the average precipitation in the area was 129 millimeters, and total rainfall had exceeded 40 billion cubic meters, according to the ministry.

As a result of continuous rainfall, the water levels of 16 rivers in the Haihe River Basin have exceeded their warning marks, the ministry said.

The area is now forecast to experience light to moderate rain, with some parts experiencing heavy rain in the next 24 hours.