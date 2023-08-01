﻿
News / Nation

China activates highest emergency response level for flooding in Haihe River Basin

Xinhua
  19:43 UTC+8, 2023-08-01       0
China raised the level of its emergency response to flooding in the Haihe River Basin to Level I, the highest level, as flood control work in the area enters a critical stage.
Xinhua
  19:43 UTC+8, 2023-08-01       0

China's Ministry of Water Resources on Tuesday afternoon raised the level of its emergency response to flooding in the Haihe River Basin to Level I, the highest level, as flood control work in the area enters a critical stage.

At 11 am Tuesday, the average precipitation in the area was 129 millimeters, and total rainfall had exceeded 40 billion cubic meters, according to the ministry.

As a result of continuous rainfall, the water levels of 16 rivers in the Haihe River Basin have exceeded their warning marks, the ministry said.

The area is now forecast to experience light to moderate rain, with some parts experiencing heavy rain in the next 24 hours.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     