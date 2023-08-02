﻿
China deploys large UAV to support emergency rescue in typhoon-hit region

China's large civil unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) Wing Loong-2H has been deployed to support the emergency rescue in east China's Fujian Province.
China's large civil unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) Wing Loong-2H has been deployed to support the emergency rescue in east China's Fujian Province, which has been affected by Typhoon Doksuri, according to its developer.

The Wing Loong-2H large UAV has rushed to Fujian to carry out the meteorological and disaster monitoring mission, which was assigned by the Ministry of Emergency Management, said the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), the country's leading planemaker.

It monitored the water level, building damages, and other disaster conditions caused by the typhoon to multiple cities across Fujian. It collected and sent back real-time high-definition images and visual data of meteorological information, which sustained the efficient commanding and precision management for emergency rescue authorities, said the AVIC.

Typhoon Doksuri made landfall in Fujian on Friday morning and brought powerful winds and heavy rain to multiple cities of the coastal province.

To meet demands from the disaster rescue, the Wing Loong-2H took off at Lantian Airport in Zigong City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on early Sunday morning. The mission lasted more than 11 hours with a total flight range exceeding 3,000 km.

﻿
﻿
