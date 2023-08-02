﻿
CPC allocates over 6 mln USD to tackle floods in Beijing, Hebei, Tianjin

Xinhua
  17:40 UTC+8, 2023-08-02       0
CPC has allocated 44 million yuan (US$6.17 million) in funds to assist with flood control and disaster relief work in Beijing, Hebei and Tianjin.
The Organization Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has allocated 44 million yuan (US$6.17 million) in funds to assist with flood control and disaster relief work in Beijing, Hebei and Tianjin.

The funding comes from Party fees collected from CPC members and administered by the department on behalf of the CPC Central Committee.

The department has urged Party organizations to do their utmost in carrying out flood control and disaster relief measures, minimizing casualties, and ensuring the safety of people's lives and property, as well as overall social stability.

The department also stressed that the fund should be promptly allocated to the primary level, so as to benefit those working on the frontline and those who are seriously suffering from the floods, among others.

