CFA fines, suspends Chinese club coach for referee slap

Duan Xin, a Chinese soccer club coach, was suspended for eight months and fined 150,000 yuan (US$20,878) by the Chinese Football Association for physically assaulting a referee.

Duan, the coach of Liaoning Shenyang City in northeast China, slapped the referee during a Chinese second-tier league game on July 23 because he was unhappy with a penalty decision, according to the CFA.

Videos circulating on social media showed Duan confronting referee Chen Hao after a penalty was awarded against his team in the first half of a 0-4 defeat away to Nanjing City.

Duan was shown a red card for his protests on the touchline, prompting him to strike the official. According to media reports, Duan was later taken to hospital after fainting before returning to the team hotel and apologizing to the referee.

Due to his actions, his club, Liaoning Shenyang City, suspended him from his role on July 25.

Duan offered a public apology on the evening of July 24, admitting that he should have obeyed the referee's decisions unconditionally.

"As the culprit, I have brought Chinese football into disrepute. I did wrong," he said on the Shenyang club's social media account.

Additionally, Duan stated that he fully understood the seriousness of the matter and was prepared to accept any punishment that the CFA may impose on him.