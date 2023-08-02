﻿
News / Nation

Beijing reports heaviest rainfall in 140 years

Xinhua
  17:30 UTC+8, 2023-08-02       0
Beijing has recorded its heaviest rainfall over the past few days since records began 140 years ago.
Xinhua
  17:30 UTC+8, 2023-08-02       0
Beijing reports heaviest rainfall in 140 years
IC

About 4,000 people are trapped at a temporary resettlement site in a village in Beijing's Fangshan District as rescuers carried out emergency operations to assist and relocate the trapped individuals on August 2.

Beijing has recorded its heaviest rainfall over the past few days since records began 140 years ago.

The city logged 744.8 millimeters of rain, the maximum amount of precipitation recorded during the rainstorm, between 8 pm Saturday and 7 am Wednesday at the Wangjiayuan reservoir in Changping District, the Beijing Meteorological Service said Wednesday.

The Chinese capital has experienced spells of torrential rains brought by Typhoon Doksuri since the start of the weekend, which had caused 11 fatalities as of Tuesday morning.

The city lifted the red alert for flood on Wednesday morning as the water flow in major rivers has gone below the warning mark.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     