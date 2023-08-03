China's Hebei relocates over 1.2 mln due to heavy rains

North China's Hebei Province relocated over 1.2 million people as of 10 am Thursday due to heavy rainfall over the past few days, local authorities said.

IC

North China's Hebei Province relocated over 1.2 million people as of 10am Thursday due to heavy rainfall over the past few days, local authorities said.

Among the relocated, 857,200 are from areas for flood storage and detention in the province.

Amid the impact of Typhoon Doksuri, torrential rains have battered most parts of Hebei since July 27, with the average precipitation in the province exceeding 146 millimeters.

So far, Hebei has dispatched more than 4,700 rescue teams consisting of over 100,000 people to assist with rescue and relief efforts.