South China's Guangxi resumes passenger flights to ASEAN countries

  18:51 UTC+8, 2023-08-03       0
China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region recently resumed seven international passenger flight routes to destinations including Bangkok, Phnom Penh, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur.
South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region recently resumed seven international passenger flight routes to destinations including Bangkok, Phnom Penh, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur, and plans to speed up resumption of such air services to other destinations in ASEAN countries in the near future, said Guangxi Airport Group.

In the run-up to the 20th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO), scheduled to be held in Guangxi in September this year, the local airport in the regional capital Nanning recently announced that it will also resume passenger flights to the capital cities of other ASEAN countries.

The Nanning airport will build itself into a major node for transit flights from Chinese cities to locations in ASEAN countries, the group added.

Meanwhile, the airport has been actively expanding its freight route network, with 15 regular international freight routes operated so far this year, linking Nanning with 16 cities in 10 south and southeast Asian countries.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
