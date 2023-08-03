Shanghai rescue team saves hundreds in Hebei floods

Shanghai's Z-Care Rescue Team has been assisting in the rescue efforts since Monday in the flood-ravaged city of Zhuozhou in north China's Hebei Province.

Shanghai's Z-Care Rescue Team has been assisting in the rescue efforts since Monday in Zhuozhou City, north China's Hebei Province, which is facing a severe flood situation due to typhoon-triggered heavy rainfall.

The team, comprising seven rescuers and about 10 backstage supporters, has rescued over 200 stranded residents in the severely hit Taoyuan District, Matou Town and Diaowo Town.

Exhaustion was one of the difficulties faced during the rescue operations, as the team had little rest since their arrival from Shanghai's Jiading District and the hot and humid weather added to their fatigue, according Hong Yunyin, the team's liaison officer.

Currently, the rescue team is continuing to provide aid and support to the flood-affected areas, ensuring the safety of local residents.

With a slew of warehouses for books, Zhuozhou is a crucial logistics and storage hub for the domestic publishing industry.

North China, especially Beijing, which is near Zhuozhou, has experienced spells of torrential rains brought by Typhoon Doksuri since the start of last weekend.