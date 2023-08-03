﻿
Former head of China's state railway operator stands trial for taking bribes

Sheng Guangzu, former secretary of the leading Party members group and general manager of what was once known as China Railway Corp., stood trial for taking bribes on Thursday.

The case was heard by the Intermediate People's Court of Baoji in northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

China Railway Corp. was renamed China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. in 2019.

Between 2004 and 2022, Sheng allegedly took advantage of his various positions, including head of the General Administration of Customs, general manager of the China Railway Corp., and member of the Standing Committee of the 12th National People's Congress, to benefit others in enterprise operations, project contracting, and job promotions and adjustments.

He took money and property worth over 56.66 million yuan (US$7.93 million) in return, according to the prosecutors.

The prosecutors also accused Sheng of taking advantage of his former posts at the China Railway Corp. to seek illegitimate benefits for certain organizations in enterprise operations with the assistance of other state functionaries in 2021.

Sheng took over 7.14 million yuan worth of money and property through others between 2015 and 2022, according to the prosecutors.

At the court, the prosecutors presented their evidence, which the defendant and his lawyers cross-examined.

Sheng pleaded guilty and expressed remorse in his final statement.

The verdict will be announced in due course.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
