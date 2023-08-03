Vehicles fall off bridge damaged by floods in NE China

Rain-triggered flash floods washed away parts of a bridge, causing at least two vehicles to fall off, in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Rain-triggered flash floods washed away parts of a bridge, causing at least two vehicles to fall off, in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Thursday morning, according to the provincial traffic authorities.

The incident happened around 8:50am at a bridge along the Harbin-Mudanjiang Highway, said the state-owned company that manages highway traffic in the province.

The rescue mission is ongoing. Traffic restrictions have been put in place on the affected section of highway.

The meteorological service of Heilongjiang on Wednesday issued a red alert for rainstorms, which are forecast for cities including Mudanjiang and the provincial capital Harbin.