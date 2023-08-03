﻿
China's Red Cross allocates millions to aid flood victims

The Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) has allocated 20 million yuan (US$2.8 million) to aid flood-impacted people in China's Beijing, Hebei and Tianjin for their resettlement as well as post-disaster reconstruction.

Continuous rainstorms have caused flood and geological disasters in the regions, and the RCSC has dispatched working teams to assist with flood control and disaster relief efforts, according to the charity organization on Thursday.

Local RCSC branches have also mobilized rescuers to work on the frontline, conducting rescue operations and facilitating resettlement for those in need, said the RCSC.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
