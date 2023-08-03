﻿
China offers subsidy funds for Beijing, Hebei to repair roads after rainstorms

Xinhua
  14:28 UTC+8, 2023-08-03       0
China has allocated 30 million yuan (US$4.2 million) of emergency road repair subsidy to Beijing and Hebei Province following typhoon-triggered rainstorms.
Streets in Zhuozhou, Hebei Province, are seriously flooded following Typhoon-triggered rainstorms on August 2, 2023.

The special funds were issued by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Transport recently, according to the MOT.

The special funds were issued by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Transport recently, according to the MOT.

Due to the impact of Typhoon Doksuri, the fifth typhoon of this year, the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region has experienced continuous heavy rainfalls.

China has recently activated Level-II emergency response against floods and issued red alerts, the highest-level warning, for rainstorms.

Beijing has recorded its heaviest rainfall over the past few days since records began 140 years ago.

The city logged 744.8 millimeters of rain, the maximum amount of precipitation recorded during the rainstorm, between 8 pm Saturday and 7 am Wednesday at the Wangjiayuan reservoir in Changping District, the Beijing Meteorological Service said Wednesday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
