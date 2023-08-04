Extreme weather impacts over 130,000 people in NE China's Harbin

A total of 11 counties and districts in Harbin City, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, had suffered floods as of 4pm Friday due to the impact of Typhoon Doksuri.

The floods affected 135,430 residents in the city, forcing 53,355 individuals to relocate. It has also damaged a total of 41,592.89 hectares of crops.

The city's flood control and drought relief headquarters has mobilized 1,630 people and 81 boats to assist in rescue efforts in Wuchang and Shangzhi, two cities administered by Harbin, since Thursday.

The emergency response for flood control in the city has been raised from Level III to Level I.