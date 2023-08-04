﻿
Extreme weather impacts over 130,000 people in NE China's Harbin

Xinhua
  21:29 UTC+8, 2023-08-04
Xinhua
A total of 11 counties and districts in Harbin City, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, had suffered floods as of 4pm Friday due to the impact of Typhoon Doksuri, local authorities said.

The floods affected 135,430 residents in the city, forcing 53,355 individuals to relocate. It has also damaged a total of 41,592.89 hectares of crops.

The city's flood control and drought relief headquarters has mobilized 1,630 people and 81 boats to assist in rescue efforts in Wuchang and Shangzhi, two cities administered by Harbin, since Thursday.

The emergency response for flood control in the city has been raised from Level III to Level I.

Source: Xinhua
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved.

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
