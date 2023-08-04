Internet watchdog proposes curfew on under-18s

China's Internet watchdog aims to ban device use for kids under 18 from 10pm to 6am and restrict daily usage based on age groups.

The draft, released on Wednesday, mandates that device providers upgrade "Youth Mode" to "Minors Mode" (2019) to regulate online behavior for ages 3 to 18.

The draft requires companies to determine daily phone usage time based on the age. For instance, users aged 16-18 in "Minors Mode" will only be allowed to use their devices for no more than 2 hours every day.

Kids under 16 have one hour while those under 8 get 40 minutes.

Companies should also ensure that the content young people see on the Internet is appropriate for their age.

Parents can control what their kids see and do on their phones.

These rules don't apply if someone needs a phone for safety, school, or tools suitable for young people.

The Internet watchdog seeks public opinions on these rules until September 2.