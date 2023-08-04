﻿
News / Nation

Beijing warns of geological disaster risks as thunderstorm looms

Xinhua
  16:52 UTC+8, 2023-08-04       0
Risks of geological disasters remain high in Beijing's mountainous suburbs as weather authorities forecast thunderstorms in the Chinese capital on Friday and Saturday.
Xinhua
  16:52 UTC+8, 2023-08-04       0
Beijing warns of geological disaster risks as thunderstorm looms
IC

Workers clear debris after heavy rain in Mentougou District, Beijing, August 4.

Risks of geological disasters remain high in Beijing's mountainous suburbs as weather authorities forecast thunderstorms in the Chinese capital on Friday and Saturday.

The Beijing meteorological service has issued a yellow alert, the second lowest alert level, for heavy rain, strong gales, and thunder, saying a thunderstorm will batter parts of Beijing on Friday and Saturday.

The service warned of geological disasters, such as landslides, in most of Beijing's mountainous areas. The suburban districts of Fangshan, Mentougou, and Miyun, in particular, have high risks of flash floods, it said.

Beijing has, over the past few days, seen the heaviest rainfall since records began 140 years ago. The torrential rains triggered floods, leaving 11 dead in the city.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     