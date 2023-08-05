﻿
News / Nation

China renews yellow alert for severe convective weather

Xinhua
  21:12 UTC+8, 2023-08-05       0
China's meteorological authority on Saturday renewed a yellow alert for severe convective weather in vast stretches of the country.
Xinhua
  21:12 UTC+8, 2023-08-05       0

China's meteorological authority on Saturday renewed a yellow alert for severe convective weather in vast stretches of the country.

From 2pm Saturday to 2pm Sunday, thunderstorms, gales and hail will sweep parts of Inner Mongolia, Qinghai, Gansu, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hebei, Tianjin, Shandong, Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu and Zhejiang, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Short bursts of heavy rainfall with maximum hourly precipitation exceeding 70 millimeters will lash most regions of the country, including parts of Heilongjiang, Liaoning, Qinghai, Gansu, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hebei, Tianjin, Shandong, Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu, Hubei, Hunan, Fujian, Sichuan, Chongqing, Guizhou, Yunnan, Guangxi, Guangdong and Taiwan, the center said.

It has urged relevant authorities to prepare for emergencies and adopt traffic control measures at airports, railways, expressways and waterways to ensure safety.

The center has also suggested checking drainage systems in cities, farmlands and fishponds, and making preparations for flash floods, landslides, mudslides and other disasters.

China has a three-tier, color-coded weather warning system for severe convective weather, with orange representing the most severe warning, followed by yellow and blue.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     