Scenic beauty, traditional crafts of Keqiao District showcased

Keqiao District, in the city of Shaoxing in neighboring Zhejiang Province, is actively exploring tourism opportunities arising from the upcoming 19th Asian Games.

Ti Gong

It unveiled several cultural and tourist routes designed for the sports gala in Shanghai on Friday.

Shaoxing is referred to as a "city of waters, bridges, calligraphy, wine and scholars," and has a history that dates back more than 2,500 years.

Keqiao District is famous for its rich cultural heritage and beautiful landscape, about which more than 1,000 poems were written by 400 poets, including Li Bai (AD 701-762) and Du Fu (AD 712-770).

Popular routes to experience Keqiao:

Ancient culture:

Keyan Scenic Area (柯岩风景区) – Luzhen Town Pier (鲁镇码头) – Cruise tour – Theatrical performance in Luzhen Town



Sports:

Shaoxing Qiaobo Ice & Snow World (乔波冰雪世界) – Shaoxing Keqiao Yangshan Climbing Center (绍兴羊山攀岩中心) – China Textile City Sports Center (中国轻纺城体育中心) – Jianhu Soccer Field (鉴湖足球场)

Tang Dynasty poems:

Jianhu Lake (鉴湖) – Ancient Towpath (古纤道) – Rizhuling Ancient Path (日铸岭古道) – Ruoye Brook (若耶溪) – Yunmen Temple (云门寺) – Sanjiaju (三佳居) – Yellow Wine Town (黄酒小镇) – Kuaiji Mountain Yellow Wine Museum (会稽山黄酒博物馆)



Intangible cultural heritage:

Keqiao Ancient Town (柯桥古镇) – Keqiao Intangible Cultural Heritage Pavilion (柯桥非遗馆) – Keqiao Museum (柯桥博物馆) – Anchang Ancient Town (安昌古镇)

