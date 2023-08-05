﻿
Beijing accelerates restoration of rain-damaged roads

Xinhua
Beijing has been speeding up the restoration of key roads damaged in flood-hit areas, since Thursday, to assist with rescue and relief efforts.
IC

The construction team repaire the collapsed road in Mentougou District on August 3 to ensure that the relief vehicles could pass.

Beijing has been speeding up the restoration of key roads damaged in flood-hit areas, such as the districts of Fangshan and Mentougou, since Thursday, to assist with rescue and relief efforts.

Chinese authorities had launched massive rescue and relief efforts in response to typhoon-induced torrential rains. Over the past few days, Beijing has seen the heaviest rainfall since records began 140 years ago, leaving 11 dead in the city.

A total of 93 highways above the county level in Beijing have been damaged by flooding, all of which are located in the suburbs.

Local authorities said the restoration work of damaged roads in Beijing is still facing great pressure. About 840 rural roads and three urban roads have also been damaged by floodwater.

However, with manpower and large machinery reinforcements, construction around the clock, and favorable factors such as better weather, the road restoration work continues to make progress.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
