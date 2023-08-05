﻿
News / Nation

10 dead and 18 missing as historic rainfall causes devastating flooding in Baoding

Reuters
  20:13 UTC+8, 2023-08-05       0
More than 4,000 houses collapsed, resulting in at least 10 deaths and 18 people reported missing, the Baoding government said on Saturday.
Reuters
  20:13 UTC+8, 2023-08-05       0
10 dead and 18 missing as historic rainfall causes devastating flooding in Baoding
Xinhua

The photo depicts a street in Zhuozhou on August 3, after the heavy rains have subsided. Rescue and resettlement efforts in the area are ongoing.

Ten people have died and 18 remained missing in north China's Baoding City as rains from Typhoon "Dusuire" unleashed havoc, city authorities said.

The deluge saw an average rainfall of 353.1 millimeters in the city, with a record-breaking daily downpour of 419.7 millimeters – the highest ever recorded in history,

In Baoding, heavy rainfall caused 67 out of its 83 smaller reservoirs to overflow. More than 4,000 houses collapsed.

On Saturday, water levels in Baoding's Zhuozhou to the southwest of Beijing began to drop, with search and rescue and flood drainage efforts continuing in Hebei province's hardest-hit city, according to state media.

Around 100,000 people – a sixth of its population – have been evacuated.

Nearly 300 bridges and over 550 km (340 miles) of rural roads have been damaged by water, the government said, with Baoding's direct economic losses reaching nearly 17 billion yuan (US$2.4 billion) as of Saturday.

Around 1.54 million people had been evacuated from at-risk areas in north China's Hebei province as of Saturday morning, Xinhua reported.

Floodwaters could take up to a month to recede in Hebei province, a water resources department official said.

On Saturday authorities of Bazhou city in Hebei expressed "heartfelt thanks" to residents for evacuating their homes in an area where floodwaters had been diverted for storage, and said a review for disaster compensation for damaged agricultural production and housing would take place when the flood recedes.

10 dead and 18 missing as historic rainfall causes devastating flooding in Baoding
IC

Rescue teams move victims in Zhuozhou, Hebei province, August 4.

Meanwhile, floodwater continued to deluge farms and cities in northeast China on Saturday, while authorities in other parts of the country struggled to deal with the aftermath of one of the strongest storms in years.

Almost 15,000 residents were moved out of the city of Shulan in corn-growing Jilin province, where one person died and four were missing, according to state media.

Rain has fallen continuously in Shulan since August 1, with some areas getting 489 mm, five times the previous record. Bridges collapsed and roads were damaged across the city, state media reported.

Xinhua showed images of waterlogged streets around factories and homes in Shulan, a city of more than 700,000.

10 dead and 18 missing as historic rainfall causes devastating flooding in Baoding
Xinhua

Some roads and farmland in Shulan, Jilin Province, are hit by flooding.

The impact of typhoons is rare in China's northeast, with most typhoons moving west or northwest after making landfall, meteorological experts say.

The record-breaking rains arrived in late July as the remnants of Typhoon Doksuri moved inland, battering northern China and causing massive floods, disrupting the lives of millions.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     