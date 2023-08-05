﻿
News / Nation

China's Hebei relocates over 1.54 mln due to heavy rains

Xinhua
  12:07 UTC+8, 2023-08-05       0
North China's Hebei Province had evacuated more than 1.54 million people as of 8 a.m. Friday due to heavy rainfall over the previous few days, local authorities said.
Xinhua
  12:07 UTC+8, 2023-08-05       0

North China's Hebei Province had evacuated more than 1.54 million people as of 8 a.m. Friday due to heavy rainfall over the previous few days, local authorities said.

Among the relocated, 961,200 are from areas for flood storage and detention in Hebei, the provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters said on Saturday.

Amid the impact of Typhoon Doksuri, torrential rains have battered most parts of Hebei since July 27. A total of 883 towns and townships in 98 county-level regions of Hebei have been hit by rain-triggered flooding, affecting over 2.22 million people.

As of 8 a.m. Friday, Hebei had dispatched 3,385 working groups and mobilized materials worth 150 million yuan (about 21 million U.S. dollars) to assist with rescue and relief efforts.

So far, more than 300 professional emergency rescue teams and 6,913 people have participated in the on-site rescue work in Zhuozhou, one of the worst-affected areas in Hebei.

The cities of Langfang, Hengshui and Baoding in Hebei maintained a Level-I emergency response for flood and typhoon prevention. China has a four-tier flood-control emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Shi Jingyun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     