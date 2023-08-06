6 killed, 4 missing after heavy rain hits China's Jilin

Six people have been killed and four remain missing after heavy rain battered the city of Shulan in northeast China's Jilin Province, local authorities said Saturday night.

Xinhua

As of Saturday noon, nine reservoirs exceeding flood limits in the city had maintained proper discharge. The current round of rainfall has now basically ended.

A total of 18,916 people have been evacuated, with 21 temporary relocation facilities established. Also, rescue forces have restored functionality of 85 electricity and 26 telecommunication facilities.

Shulan had been experiencing continuous rainy weather since Tuesday night. As of 3pm on Friday, the average daily precipitation had reached 111.7 mm.