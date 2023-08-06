﻿
News / Nation

6 killed, 4 missing after heavy rain hits China's Jilin

Xinhua
  11:27 UTC+8, 2023-08-06       0
Six people have been killed and four remain missing after heavy rain battered the city of Shulan in northeast China's Jilin Province, local authorities said Saturday night.
Xinhua
  11:27 UTC+8, 2023-08-06       0
6 killed, 4 missing after heavy rain hits China's Jilin
Xinhua

Qili Village in Shulan City, Jilin Province, is flooded after being hit by torrential rains on August 5, 2023.

Six people have been killed and four remain missing after heavy rain battered the city of Shulan in northeast China's Jilin Province, local authorities said Saturday night.

As of Saturday noon, nine reservoirs exceeding flood limits in the city had maintained proper discharge. The current round of rainfall has now basically ended.

A total of 18,916 people have been evacuated, with 21 temporary relocation facilities established. Also, rescue forces have restored functionality of 85 electricity and 26 telecommunication facilities.

Shulan had been experiencing continuous rainy weather since Tuesday night. As of 3pm on Friday, the average daily precipitation had reached 111.7 mm.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     