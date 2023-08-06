﻿
21 injured in 5.5-magnitude earthquake in east China's Shandong

As of 7am on Sunday, a total of 21 people have been injured in the 5.5-magnitude earthquake that struck the county of Pingyuan, in Dezhou City of east China's Shandong Province.
Villagers of Wangdafeng Town, Pingyuan County, gather outdoors after a 5.5-magnitude earthquake that struck the county of Pingyuan in Dezhou City of east China's Shandong Province at 2:33am on Sunday (Beijing Time).

As of 7am on Sunday, a total of 21 people have been injured in the 5.5-magnitude earthquake that struck the county of Pingyuan, in Dezhou City of east China's Shandong Province at 2:33am Sunday.

A total of 126 buildings in the earthquake zone collapsed, while the transportation, communication and power supply there were normal, and no leak was discovered at oil and gas pipelines, according to local authorities.

More than 20 trains to depart from Beijing, Tianjin, and Cangzhou were halted and some 30 trains by way of Shijiazhuang-Jinan High-speed Railway were halted as well, according to China Railway Beijing Group Co Ltd.

Local authorities have launched an emergency response to organize rescue and assess possible risks.

