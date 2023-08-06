﻿
News / Nation

Chinese authorities allocate additional US$50m to flood-hit regions

Xinhua
  15:38 UTC+8, 2023-08-06       0
Chinese authorities on Sunday earmarked an additional 350 million yuan (US$50 million) to assist flood-hit regions of Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei and also provinces in northeast China.
Xinhua
  15:38 UTC+8, 2023-08-06       0
Chinese authorities allocate additional US$50m to flood-hit regions
Xinhua

People wait in lines to get clean water in Changting Town, Heilongjiang Province, as water and power supply were suspended due to flooding in some areas on August 6, 2023.

Chinese authorities on Sunday earmarked an additional 350 million yuan (US$50 million) to assist flood-hit regions of Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei and also provinces in northeast China.

So far, the central government has allocated 520 million yuan in central natural disaster relief funds to the above-mentioned regions, according to the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Emergency Management.

Local governments can use these funds for disaster relief, emergency response, relocating residents, seeking flood-related hazards and restoring damaged homes, the authorities said.

Torrential rainstorms and floods have wreaked havoc in north and northeast China over the past week.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     